KUALA LUMPUR: A 25-year-old man has been detained in connection with the murder of an event planner last week.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the suspect was picked up at the Sri Jaya Apartment in Ukay Perdana at about 1.30pm yesterday (Tuesday).

“He was detained following a thorough investigation involving the case. The suspect has been remanded until May 28,” he said when contacted.

The victim was found lying in a pool of blood in his home in Ampang on May 12.

Ampang Jaya deputy district police chief Supt Mohd Zaid Hassan said police discovered stab wounds on the 33-year-old victim’s chest and stomach.

Police also said that a dispute over debt could possibly be the motive for the murder.

Mohd Zaid also urged anyone with information to contact the nearest police station as soon as possible.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama