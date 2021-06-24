2,500 food basket flown to Labuan today

SUBANG: A total of 2,500 food baskets were flown to Labuan today to be distributed to residents affected by the implementation of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) said the food baskets contained rice, flour and sugar and other essential items.

“The ministry was asked to send 14,000 food baskets, the remaining 11,500 food baskets will be sent by sea on Saturday,“ she told reporters at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base here.

She said the distribution of the food baskets was one of the efforts under the National Recovery Plan to ease the burden of residents in Labuan which was placed under EMCO since May 28 to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission on the island.

The Social Welfare Department also coordinated the contribution of other basic necessities such as disposable baby diapers, baby milk and others from non-governmental organisations, she said.

“I hope this effort can ease the burden of the people in Labuan who are facing difficult times,“ she said, adding that the ministry will continue to work to alleviate their burden. – Bernama