TAPAH: A total 2,500 poor families in Perak received contributions in the forms of essential items through the Food Bank Programme 1.0 which was provided by the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM).

YaPEIM Member of the Board of Trustees, Mukhtar Ramli said items such as rice, flour, sugar, sardines and biscuits worth RM100 were given to each recipient.

He said the initiative undertaken was proof of the commitment of YaPEIM to sustain charitable and welfare activities undertaken to reduce the burden on the expenditure incurred by the less fortunate.

‘’Hopefully, with the continuous effort, we all can help each other prosper the lives of the people especially the less fortunate who badly need our aid and support in order to continue life in a more meaningful way,’’ he said.

He said this in his speech during the programme at the state level which was launched by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu at the Sultan Nazrin Shah Muizzuddin Shah Mosque here today.

In a media conference later, Ahmad Faizal urged private sector companies in the state to co-operate with YaPEIM in the effort to extend aid to the needy group.

‘’It is not only giving aid to them in the form of basic food need but also in entrepreneurship and education.

‘’In addition to what the state government is doing (extending various types of aid) to the people, the support and aid from numerous quarters such as YaPEIM and private sector companies will indeed enliven further good aid programmes like this,’’ he added. — Bernama