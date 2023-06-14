2,500 Tilapia fish fries released into Kinabenuwa river

LABUAN: A total of 2,500 Tilapia fish fries were released by the Labuan Fisheries Department into the Kinabenuwa river today.

Labuan Fisheries Department director Faizal Ibrahim Suhaili said the activity of releasing fish fry in the river was done every year in a bid to increase fish resources which are known as freshwater habitats.

“While we aim to enrich and conserve the heritage of Labuan’s freshwater resource, the release of the fries was also aimed to benefit the locals, especially fishermen and anglers,” he told Bernama.

He said the programme was officiated by Labuan Corporation’s chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail.

Faizal Ibrahim said the release of the fries was to help local fishermen to make a living.

Other than the Tilapia fish fries, he said the department has also been releasing other fish fries, including Siakap.

Meanwhile, Faizal Ibrahim also reminded the public against using poison and electroshock to catch fish in the rivers as it would damage the ecosystem and resources. - Bernama