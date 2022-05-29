25,000 attend Minister of Communications and Multimedia’s Aidilfitri gathering in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: The Minister of Communications and Multimedia’s Aidilfitri gathering with the community in the state yeterday received an overwhelming response when it was attended by over 25,000 people.

It was held at the Yayasan Kemiskinan Kelantan (YKK) complex in Padang Kala, here.

Expressing his appreciation, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa who is also Ketereh MP said it was the most vibrant celebration he had seen in a long time.

“Although the event was scheduled to begin at 11 am, the YKK complex, which is also the Ketereh Parliamentary Constituency Service Centre, was thronged by thousands of visitors from as early as 9 am.

“Thank you to all who made the event lively and successful,” he said in his post on Facebook yesterday.

Members of the public who attended the event were treated to various menus offered by over 20 food stalls. Also held was a lucky draw offering numerous prizes such as electrical goods, mobile phones and motorcycles.

Visitors were also entertained by local artistes including Datuk A.Aida, Datuk Nora, Man Khan, Aris Kapilla, and Eddie Hamid. — Bernama