250,248 Unifi mobile customers affected in data breach, says TM

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 250,248 Unifi Mobile customers, comprising both individual customers and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), have been found to be affected in a data breach involving their contact information, Telekom Malaysia (TM) said.

The type of data that was breached involved customer names, phone numbers and emails, the company said in a statement today. No other information was breached.

“TM confirms that the breach has been contained and have taken steps to minimise the potential impact to these 250,248 customers. The specific customers affected have been notified. Customers who have not received any notification are not impacted,” it said.

TM has also reported this matter to the relevant authorities, namely the National Cyber Coordination & Command Centre, Department of Privacy and Data Protection, and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The telecommunication company said it has been made aware of a data breach on Dec 28 involving a limited amount of Unifi Mobile customers’ information.

While additional security measures have been put in place to isolate the risk and protect its customers, TM said that customers did not experience any service disruptions in this incident.

“TM is closely monitoring the situation and is conducting additional assessments. We advise customers to take extra precautions when receiving communications from unknown parties, as well as to secure their online information at all times,” it said.

TM also noted that the privacy and security of its customers remain the company’s highest priority and it is taking such matters seriously.

“We will continue to strengthen and ensure our data security framework, policies, systems and processes are continuously benchmarked against Bank Negara Malaysia’s Risk Management in Technology (RMiT) standard and ISO27001, as well as other global standards to prevent such occurrences,” it added. - Bernama