251 flood victims in Federal Capital evacuated to 2 relief centres

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 251 flood victims from two villages were evacuated to the relief centres (PPS) at Dewan Sultan Sulaiman in Kampung Baru and Sekolah Kebangsaan Tamil (S.K.T) Saraswati in Jalan Klang Lama, here, up to 7 pm today.

Federal Territories Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim said 101 flood victims from Kampung Periuk, Kampung Baru were placed at the Dewan Sultan Sulaiman PPS and 150 from Kampung Hujung Pasir, at S.K.T Saraswati.

“Twenty-three areas in Kuala Lumpur were flooded due to heavy rain since 3 pm but the flood waters are receding.

“Kuala Lumpur City Hall has mobilised pumps to the inundated areas and praise be to Allah, the food waters started to recede one hour ago,“ he said when met by reporters after visiting flood victims at the Dewan Sultan Sulaiman PPS, here.

A Kampung Baru resident, Nor Faridah Abdul Rashid, 63, said that flood waters started to rise after 30 minutes of heavy rain.

“Mine is a traditional house with the front portion about four feet above ground but the flood waters entered the kitchen which is at ground level,“ she said when met at the Dewan Sultan Sulaiman PPS.

Another flood evacuee there, Mohd Roslan Shamsuddin, 39, said he could not save anything from his house when the flood occurred as he was at work.

“When I reached home after work, I found my house flooded up to waist level. My belongings like the television, beds and mattresses were all damaged,“ he said.

He hoped that the relevant authorities could improve the drainage system in the federal capital to solve the flood problem. — Bernama