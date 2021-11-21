251,012 students in Kedah begin face-to-face school session today

ALOR SETAR: A total of 251,012 students from 752 primary and secondary schools in Kedah today began their rotational face-to-face school sessions following the state’s move to Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

Kedah Education director Rozaini Ahmad said of the total, 154,214 are Year 1 to Year 6 students, while the remaining are secondary school students, comprising those in remove classes and Form 1 to Form 4.

“A total of 548 secondary and 204 primary schools have resumed their operation today,” he said in a statement.

Operations of educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE) in Kedah, Perlis, Penang and Sabah under Phase Four of the NRP begin either today or tomorrow.

In Kedah, operation of the schools commenced today, and for schools in Perak, Perlis, Penang and Sabah, it will commence tomorrow (Nov 22).

-Bernama