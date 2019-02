PUTRAJAYA: Two hundred and fifty-eight illegal immigrants, including two children, were detained in an operation by the Immigration Department at a settlement and housing area in Batu Tiga, Shah Alam on Saturday.

They were among 411 foreigners who were inspected during the operation that began at 1am, said Immigration deputy director-general (Operations) Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, who led the operation.

“Those detained are Bangladeshis, Indonesians, Myanmar and Indian nationals suspected of living illegally in the area,“ he said in a statement, here today.

Mohamad Fauzi said the foreigners were detained for not having any identification documents, overstaying and various other offences in violation of the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Passport Act 1966 and the Immigration Regulations 1963.

All detainees were handed over to the Immigration Department of Malaysia Selangor for documentation, investigation and follow-up action, he said.

He also said that an inspection of about 35 terrace houses in a residential area in Batu Tiga found many locals were still renting out houses to foreigners who do not have legal documents to stay in Malaysia. — Bernama