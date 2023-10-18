2.6 billion scam calls blocked by MCMC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has successfully blocked 2.6 billion suspected scam calls as of September this year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Ramkarpal Singh said that through integrated cooperation with the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC), MCMC has also blocked phone numbers used by scammers.

“From October 2022 to August this year, 1,732 cases were received and referred to MCMC. Some 134 phone numbers were terminated due to involvement in fraudulent activities, and 21 suspicious phone numbers were blocked.

“MCMC has also blocked websites to prevent offences under the national law, including fraud and scam-related activities. From Jan 1 to Aug 30 this year, a total of 1,247 websites related to fraud and phishing activities have been blocked by MCMC,” he said during the oral question and answer session.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (PN-Tanah Merah) regarding the total losses and the number of victims of scams since the beginning of the year.

Ramkarpal said the country recorded 19,222 scam cases involving losses exceeding RM687 million from January to Sept 30 this year, a decrease compared to 25,609 cases recorded in 2018, with losses amounting to RM23 billion.

“From 2021 to July 2023, a total of 183 charges were filed under Section 417 of the Penal Code and 617 individuals were sentenced.

“During the same period, 22,837 charges were made under Section 420 of the Penal Code and 2,221 individuals sentenced,” he said.

In addition, he said the government has taken various steps to address scam-related crimes, including establishing the NSRC in October last year.

“The NSRC has proven its effectiveness, as from October 2022 until Sept 30 this year, it received a total of 53,783 calls, which included reports of scam cases and providing advice to the public,” he said.

Ramkarpal said that the NSRC was also examining several existing legal provisions that may need to be amended, including the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. - Bernama