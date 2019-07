TUARAN: Police detained 26 individuals in anti-drug operations conducted around the district over a two-week period starting from June 24 to yesterday.

Tuaran district police chief DSP Mohd Hamizi Halim said the detainees, aged 20 to 50 years, were all involved in drug abuse and were suspected to be syabu addicts.

“One of them is being investigated under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 while the remaining 25 are being investigated under Section 15 (1) (a) of the same Act,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Hamizi said the operation was carried out based on intelligence and information from the public.

“The operation will continue throughout the week in the village as well as in the housing estate here and the location of the raid will change from time to time,” he added.

In a related development, Mohd Hamizi said a 42-year-old local man was detained in a house in Kampung Simpang Bunga, Tamparuli for being in possession of 5.06 grammes of syabu on July 1.

“The drug was believed to be for distribution to local drug addicts around Tamparuli, and the suspect also tested positive for syabu,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15 (1) (a) of the same Act. — Bernama