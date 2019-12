PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department detained 23 foreign women and three foreign men believed to be involved in immoral activities at an entertainment outlet in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Its director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said all of them were believed to be working as dancers, guest relations officers (GRO) and waiters.

The women, 16 from Thailand, Vietnam (six), Laos (one), as well as two Myanmar men and one man from Thailand had abused their social visit pass.

Two locals, believed to be the pimps, were also nabbed, he said in a statement today.

He said investigations found that the women could earn tips up to RM2,000 a day with an estimated monthly income of up to RM7,000. — Bernama