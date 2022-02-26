26 vessels detained throughout Ops Mardof

LUMUT: A total of 26 local and foreign fishing vessels were detained by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Perak state fisheries department throughout Ops Mardof 1/22 conducted since Jan 15 till yesterday.

Deputy director-general (operations) Rear Admiral (maritime) Datuk Kamaruszaman Abu Hassan (pix) said the total involved 25 local fishing vessels and one foreign vessel crewed by Myanmar nationals.

He said 277 land and sea inspections were conducted throughout the operation involving operating sectors in the waters of Perak, Labuan, Pahang and Bintulu, Sarawak, using 23 marine assets of both agencies such as aircraft, ships and patrol boats.

“The focus on the operation was centred on vessel and crew inspections as well as safety awareness campaigns to identify offences related to the Fisheries Act 1985,” he said during a media conference at the Perak state maritime headquarters here today.

Kamaruszaman said such inspections and operations at sea, especially around Zone A would benefit the traditional fishing community by allowing them to operate without violations or encroachment of fishing activity zones by Class B and Class C local fishing vessels, trawling vessels, the use of ‘bubu naga’ and foreign fishing vessels.

He added that Ops Mardof between the MMEA and the Perak state fisheries department was implemented to strengthen enforcement technical skills, information sharing and investigation administration expertise especially relating to offences under the Fisheries Act 1985.

“The partnership is also seen as an initiative by both agencies to develop their human resource capabilities especially to curb issues related to the Fisheries Act 1985 following the change in conditions and regulations governing the issuance of temporary work permits to foreign nationals involved in fishing activities,” he added. — Bernama