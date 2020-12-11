260 arrested for violating SOPs

PETALING JAYA: A total of 260 individuals were arrested yesterday for violating the SOPs under the recovery movement control order.

“A total of 15 individuals were remanded while the remaining 245 were issued compounds,” Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said in a press statement today.

The offences committed were not wearing face masks (102), ignoring social distancing (40), failing to provide equipment for contact tracing registration (79), recreational activities (27) and others (12).

Furthermore, Ismail Sabri said 2,902 teams under the compliance task force conducted checks at 16,828 premises including supermarkets, restaurants, hawker stalls, factories, banks, government based offices and land, water and air transport terminals.

He said Ops Benteng that involved the Armed Forces, police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), and the Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM) saw the arrest of a total of 18 illegal immigrants, three boat skippers and three land vehicles yesterday.

A total of 86,097 individuals have returned to Malaysia through the international border entrance and placed under quarantine at 78 hotels and 19 public training institutes since July 24 until yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said of the total, 543 individuals were sent to hospitals for treatment and 12,788 individuals were required to go through mandatory quarantine. A total of 72,766 individuals were discharged and allowed to go home.

They arrived from 36 countries, including the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Laos, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Taiwan, China, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France, Australia, New Zealand, the United States of America and Ethiopia, Maldives and Oman, he said.

The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) previously imposed in Kota Baru, Machang, Tanah Merah and Pasir Mas has been lifted according to the National Security Council (MKN) due to the detection of a reduced number of positive cases.

Starting Dec 11 these districts will no longer be under the CMCO excluding two districts which are Kubang Kerian and Kusial, Tanah Merah.

The excluded two districts will be under the CMCO until Dec 20.