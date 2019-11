KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Future Leaders School (MFLS) programme has managed to train 26,000 youths at 22 Wawasan Camps across the country within a period of six months.

Youth and Sports Minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman told the Dewan Rakyat today that among the plans for a comprehensive youth development agenda was to train the young to have critical thinking and good leadership qualities.

“Implementation of the youth fund or grant has been reformed whereby it focuses on programme implementation and not just on administration funding.

“The ministry also provides matching incentives to youth organisations that have more women’s participation, brought in more youth leaders aged below 30 years and at the same time, have multiracial and multireligious leaders.”

The minister was replying to a question from Yamani Hafez Musa ( PH-Sipitang) on plans for the overall youth development agenda including the provision of sport facilities in the rural areas.

The MLFS, a new programme which replaces the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) and National Civics Bureau’s training programme has been drawn up holistically, combining high-impact indoor and outdoor activities.

Syed Saddiq stressed that the government had also doubled up efforts to unearth the talents of youths through the Perdana Fellows and Corporate Fellows programmes, as well as the Youth Parliament in the coming years involving the school and women categories so that their voices would not be marginalised.

Besides that, he said, the Yellow Ribbon Programme and a second chance given to youths at risk where there would be a special route for them to enrol in the country’s TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) institutions, whether for a two-year diploma programme or short-term course to enable them to gain employment. - Bernama