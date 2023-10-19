261 working adults graduate from MEF Academy

PETALING JAYA: The MEF Academy held its convocation on Tuesday at the Sime Darby Convention Centre Auditorium, with 261 working adults graduating with master’s and bachelor’s degrees, diplomas and certificates.

At the event, Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said the Master of Arts – Human Resource Management was awarded by the University of Northampton, United Kingdom while the Bachelor in Human Resource Management and Industrial Relations was designed in collaboration with and awarded by Open University Malaysia.

“The diplomas in Industrial Relations, and Human Resources Management, were developed by the academy in collaboration with Asia eUniversity Business School and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

“The Certificate in Industrial Relations and Certificate in Human Resources Management was offered as part of the educational pathway towards the diploma programmes. They were developed in collaboration with Asia eUniversity Business School.”

Syed Hussain said MEF emphasised the importance of lifelong learning for continued upskilling, reskilling and upgrading of qualifications, adding that Covid-19 pandemic challenges from 2020 to 2022 had spurred more employers and employees to focus on training and education.

“Covid-19 drove them to embrace online and technology-based training for continued business and personal growth.

“The 261 graduates have sacrificed and put in much effort to balance work, studies and family as they pursued continuous learning as working adults.

“The courses were designed to be practical and conducted by practitioners, specialists and representatives from ILO, so we are confident that the graduates will have a bright future,” he said.

Syed Hussain added that participants for the Diploma in Industrial Relations have gained knowledge and skills in labour and employment laws, industrial relations and union management, in addition to first-hand experience of proceedings at the Industrial and Labour courts.

“This course raises the competency standards for the effective application of industrial and labour laws. Those with the diploma are also recognised as Certified IR Practitioners by Asia eUniversity.”

He also said MEF strives to create a learning environment that reflects the needs of the industry and society, adding that the industry-led learning environment is designed to attract working people to adapt to the changing world of employment.

“While the curriculum for the various courses is anchored to the fundamentals of learning, they also demonstrate the practical applications of theories and concepts in the employment sphere.

“This is a more progressive model of learning and contrasts with a purely theoretical approach.”