2,616 fraud cases involving RM166.3 mln losses recorded in Johor from Jan-September

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 2,616 fraud cases with losses amounting to RM166.3 million were recorded in Johor from January to September this year.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the figures showed that fraud was the most commonly reported commercial crime in the state.

He said among the reported fraud cases were non-existent loans and investments, fake job offers, phone scams, online purchases, and impersonation scams.

“While chairing the Johor State Security Working Committee Meeting No. 2, 2023, I emphasised the need for solutions and comprehensive measures to be taken to combat fraud cases that are becoming rampant.

“I also urge Bangsa Johor to exercise caution and to remind each other not to be easily manipulated,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

Onn Hafiz also said that the Johor government was confident in the security agencies’ credibility and the measures they have set in place to ensure that the state’s peace and any threats from the land, sea, and air were always under control.

“May the Johor Selamat Agenda be able to be coordinated with all security agencies, allowing the state to achieve its goal of becoming a developed state by 2030. Insya-Allah,” he said.-Bernama