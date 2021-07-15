263 Malaysians in Saudi Arabia to perform Haj this year - Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR: 263 Malaysians in Saudi Arabia are eligible to perform the Haj this year, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri. (pix)

Last year, only eight Malaysians in the country were able to perform the Haj.

He said Tabung Haji (TH) would provide online Haj courses to all the pilgrims.

“Tonight, God willing I will hold an interview with prospective Malaysian pilgrims who are in the holy city of Makkah Al-Mukarramah,“ he said on RTM TV1’s Salam Baitullah programme.

The Saudi Arabian government had earlier decided that the pilgrimage this season would only be for Saudi citizens and residents of other countries who are in the country following the alarming situation of the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

-Bernama