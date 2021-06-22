267 medical graduates can now register for training placements

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 267 medical graduates who have been issued a letter of eligibility to register by the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC), can now register in the e-Housemen system and make their selection of graduate training placements, starting today.

Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix), in a statement today, said that a notification was issued via email to the medical graduates yesterday to enable them to register in the system.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) is taking a serious view of the issues faced by some medical graduates who have been given a letter of eligibility to register by the MMC, but the placement of graduate training has had to be temporarily postponed.

“In this case, any of the 267 medical graduates who have not received the email notification, can immediately inform the secretariat via the email address rayuanho@moh.gov.my for assistance,” he said.

Recently, applications for graduate training placements for 267 medical graduates, from 36 institutions were temporarily suspended after MMC identified discrepancies in the institution or qualification’s name.

The MMC detected differences in name of the qualification and/or the name of the institution on the basic medical degree scroll from those gazetted in the Second Schedule of the Medical Act 1971 (Amendment 2012).

The discrepancies resulted in MMC suspending the Temporary Registration Certificate until the matter was resolved.

However, based on the latest developments, after the MMC took legal advice, a Temporary Registration Certificate can be issued to the medical graduates involved. — Bernama