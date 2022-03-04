26.8% of children receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 952,411 individuals or 26.8 per cent of children, aged five to 11, in Malaysia have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday (March 3).

According to the COVIDNOW website, a total of 14,884,826 individuals or 63.3 per cent of the adult population in the country have received a booster dose of Covid-19 and a total of 22,952,385 or 97.6 per cent have completed their vaccination while 23,232,115 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,802,856 individuals or 90.1 per cent of the population had completed their vaccination while 2,899,581 or 93.2 per cent had received at least one dose of vaccine.

Daily vaccinations yesterday saw 96,621 doses of vaccine were dispensed d with 23,871 as first doses, 1,469 as second doses and 71,281 booster doses, bringing the cumulative total vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 67,516,578.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 86 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with 20 cases reported in Johor, followed by Perak (11), Kedah (nine), Melaka and Sabah with seven cases each.

Deaths due to Covid-19 were also reported in Pahang and Kuala Lumpur with six cases each, Kelantan (five), Penang and Selangor with four cases each, Putrajaya (three), Perlis (two) while Sarawak and Terengganu each recorded one case. — Bernama