JEMPOL: A total of 2,681 people on parole (ODP) have successfully obtained employment in various sectors so far this year.

Home Ministry Prisons, Anti-Drug and Civil Defence Division secretary Datuk Musa Sulaiman said this followed the success of programmes implemented with the cooperation of Felcra Bhd via Corporate Smart Internship (CSI) which began in 2016.

“They were placed in 81 companies and employers involving 132 locations nationwide,” he said in a speech at a presentation of contributions to Felcra Bhd ODP here today.

Also present were Malaysian Prisons Parole and Community Service Division director Ibrisam Abdul Rahman and Felcra Bhd Plantation Rehabilitation and Consolidation Division director, Datuk Abdul Mutalib Tais.

Commenting further, he said last year, 1,237 ODP gained employment after completing the programme compared to 574 ODP in 2017.

He said since the CSI programme was implemented until yesterday, 34,074 prisoners had been given parole and 98% finished the programme.

The CSI programme was conducted at 44 Felcra Bhd locations in 11 states.

Meanwhile, the parole programme which began in 2008 was aimed at preparing prisoners to return to society saw an increase in demand.

“For this year alone, there were almost 11,000 applications and 5,947 ODP was successful.

“It increased by 1.5% compared to last year when 5,743 ODP were recruited,” he said. — Bernama