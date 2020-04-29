27 detained in Shah Alam for holding birthday party during MCO

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested 27 individuals at an apartment unit in Section 7 here, for breaching the Movement Control Order (MCO) by organising a birthday celebration, early this morning.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said the 25 men and two women, all local residents aged between 19 and 37, were arrested at about 3.30am following a tip-off.

He said investigations revealed that the apartment unit was booked online by one of the individuals for the purpose of holding a birthday party for one of the members.

“Following a search, police seized three bottles of liquor, another three had already been consumed, a portable speaker and a microphone.

“On further investigation we also found a black bag containing compressed dried leaves, wrapped in tin-foil, suspected to be cannabis weighing about 120 grams,“ he said in a statement today.

Baharudin said urine tests conducted on all detainees, found nine men including the birthday boy, aged 20, positive for marijuana.

He added that one of the men is wanted by the police to facilitate investigation into a gang robbery case in Teluk Intan, Perak.

He said all the individuals are on a four-day remand from today, and the case is being investigated under Section 22 (b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, Section 269 of the Penal Code and Section 39A (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama