MALACCA: Twenty-seven secondary school students in the state tested positive for drugs in the first five months of this year, said Malacca National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) director Nazir Mohamad.

He said the number was based on urine screening tests conducted through AADK checks at schools located in hot spots which have been identified as drug addicts’ haunts.

“The schools are located in Malacca City area, Merlimau, Kandang, Tanjung Minyak, Masjid Tanah, Tanjung Kling and Alor Gajah and the students aged between 15 and 17 years were tested positive for methamphetamines.

“These people are believed to be experimenting on the drugs which are easily available in their housing areas,“ he said in a statement today.

Elaborating he said, students who have fallen into the trap of drug addiction would not be neglected as AADK would organise various activities including school and family-based intervention programmes. — Bernama