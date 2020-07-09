27 new trains to be added for Kelana Jaya LRT in stages until 2023

PORT KLANG: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) will add 27 new four-coach Bombardier Innovia Metro 300 train sets in stages until 2023 for the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit route.

Prasarana Group chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said the move under the ‘Kuala Lumpur Additional Vehicle’ 27 (KLAV 27) programme would give commuters a more comfortable ride and reduce waiting time from three to two minutes.

“It would ensure train frequency is at an optimum level for the Kelana Jaya LRT route, in line with the mission of Prasarana Group so to encourage people to use public transportation, especially services managed by us.

“KLAV 27 trains are equipped with a new system, the ‘Digital Route Map Display’, which is integrated with a better door system. At the same time, the ‘Train Management System’ (TMS) is also improved,” he told a press conference here today.

Earlier, Tajuddin viewed the final stages of installing two KLAV 27 trains at Hartasuma Sdn Bhd, Pulau Indah, which is scheduled to be delivered to the Kelana Jaya LRT depot at the latest by the end of this year.

He added that to date, 35 four-coach Bombardier 818 Series, 20 two-coach Bombardier 414 Series, 14 four-coach Bombadier Innovia Metro 300 train sets under the KLAV programme for 2017 and two coupling train sets are operating along the Kelana Jaya LRT route.

Tajuddin said 35% of the KLAV 27 project was developed by local companies as part of the effort to reduce dependency on foreign sources and reduce outgoing cash flow.

“This includes installation of train interior, static train tests and local procurement such as floor systems, panels, lights, and stanchions,” he said, adding that this will help the growth of technology, industry and local economy and boost the country’s competitiveness on the global market. — Bernama