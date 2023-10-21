27 RMAF Commando Course students receive their Blue Beret

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 27 students of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Commando Course Series 30/23 (KKT Series 30/23) were awarded the RMAF Special Forces Blue Beret (PASKAU) at the closing ceremony of the RMAF Commando Course at Rantau Panjang Beach, Kuala Rompin, Pahang, today.

The RMAF in a statement said that the presentation was done by Air Force Chief, General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan.

The presentation of the blue beret which is a symbol of pride of the RMAF Special Forces was given to an officer and 26 other personnel of the RMAF after three months of training.

According to the statement, this course started with a one-month pre-course training starting on June 25, which was attended by 53 students at the Jugra Air Base.

After completing the pre-course training, 43 were eligible to attend the KKT Series 30/23 at the RMAF Combat Training School (SLTT), Bukit Ibam, Kuala Rompin, from July 24 to Oct 23 under the responsibility of the SLTT commanding officer, Lt Col Raymond Radsung and Chief Coach Major Muhammad Fauzee Kamaruddin.

“Out of the 43 trainees, only 27 successfully completed the course. The Best KKT Trainee Series 30/23 went to Lt Ameerul Danial Noridan who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Strategic and Defence Studies at the Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia. - Bernama