27 students among 59 arrested in wild party raid

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested 59 individuals, including secondary students, who attended a wild party at a condominium here earlier yesterday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah in a statement yesterday said those arrested in the 2am raid conducted by the Kuala Lumpur and Dang Wangi Narcotics Crime Investigation Department were aged between 14 and 23.

“Police arrested 44 males and 15 females (in the raid) and 27 of them were minors.

“Two males were in possession of 31 ecstasy pills,“ he said adding that 12 males and 4 females tested positive for amphetamine and ketamine.

He said two college students and one secondary school student were among those who tested positive for drugs.

“All those arrested are currently being remanded for four days to facilitate investigations under Section 39A(1), Section 12(2), and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ Mohd Fahmi said.

He added that they were also compounded RM1,000 each under Rule 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas)(No.8) Regulations 2020. — Bernama