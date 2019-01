PETALING JAYA: A 27-year-old construction worker was shot dead from point blank range, at a flat in Jalan Patani, Penang last night.

The 11.30pm incident happened when the victim was having a chat with his friends at the vicinty of the flats.

Two men clad in dark jackets and wearing full-faced helmets approached them.

The pillion rider then got down from the bike and fired five shots at the victim before fleeing.

The victim was rushed to the Penang hospital before succumbing to injuries at 12.48am.

Northeast district police chief ACP Zaimani Che Awang said the victim has prior records for voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and rioting.

The reason behind the shooting has not been identified.

The case has since been classified as murder under the Penal Code while investigators have begun a manhunt for the suspects.