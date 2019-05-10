274 officers to monitor cleanliness at Ramadan bazaars in Kelantan

TUMPAT: The Kelantan Health Department has set up 65 monitoring teams comprising 274 officers to conduct inspections and enforcement at all Ramadan bazaars and temporary street hawkers throughout the state during this fasting month.

Its director, Dr Zaini Husin, said it was to ensure the cleanliness of the food sold and that they would not cause any waterborne diseases such as typhoid fever, cholera or food poisoning.

“For the first three days of fasting this year, seven compound notices under Article 32B of Food Cleanliness Regulations 2009 have been issued to the errant traders.

“It involves violation of Article 11, which was for no anti-typhoid vaccination (one case), Article 32 for food handler clothing (four cases and Article 33 for food handlers personal hygiene (two cases),” he said in his opening speech at the Kelantan Bazar Ramadan Healthy Food Gateway 2020 - Delicious, Safe, Blessed here yesterday.

His text was read by Kelantan deputy health department director Natrah Abu Bakar.

Zaini also advised consumers to contact the nearest District Health Office or the State Health Department if they find unhygienic food sold in their areas.

Complaints can also be lodged through http://jknkelantan.moh.gov.my/v3 or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HealthofKelantan, he said.