275 flood victims at 2 relief centres in JB

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 275 flood evacuees are seeking shelter at two temporary relief centres here after their houses were inundated by floodwaters since yesterday.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R.Vidyananthan said of the total, 90 people were placed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu 10 in Skudai while the remaining 185 victims were housed at Dewan Muafakat Kampung Cahaya Baru, Masai.

“Among the affected areas are Kampung Laut Batu 10, Skudai, Kampung Sentosa Barat and Kampung Sentosa Damai,” he said in a statement today.

Vidyananthan said apart from the continuos heavy downpour, the floods were also caused by the high tide phenomenon.

Meanwhile, he said the victims who were earlier evacuated to Sekolah Agama Kampung Cahaya Baru were transferred to the relief centre at Dewan Muafakat Kampung Cahaya Baru, Masai due to the increase in the number of evacuees last night. — Bernama