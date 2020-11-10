276 Covid-19 clusters detected, 125 ended — Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 276 clusters have been detected since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country at the end of last year, with 151 out of it are still active while another 125 have ended.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) said of the 151 active clusters, the Residence Cluster recorded the highest number with 64 clusters.

“This was followed by Workplace Cluster with 63 clusters, Detention Cluster (nine); High-risk Group Cluster (health personnel and senior citizens) (nine); Religious Cluster (other than Seri Petaling Tabligh Cluster) (three) and Import Cluster (three),” he said in a written reply during the Minister’s Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat sitting here, today.

He was responding to a question from Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Bersatu-Sabak Bernam) who asked the Health Minister to state the number of Covid-19 clusters in the country, how many have been successfully controlled and how many were still active.

Dr Adham said the largest cluster ever reported to the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) was the Seri Petaling Tabligh Cluster, involving 3,375 cases and 42,023 people screened.

“The first case of the cluster was confirmed on March 11 and the cluster was officially ended on July 8. The index cases were individuals who attended a religious gathering in the Sri Petaling Mosque and the cause was believed to be an imported infection from Indonesia,” he said.

Yesterday, 972 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Malaysia, bringing the total of active cases with infectivity to 11,308 cases. — Bernama