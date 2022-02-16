27,831 new Covid cases, highest since pandemic begin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s daily COVID-19 tally hit a record high of 27,831 cases today, the highest since the pandemic began in January 2020.

This brings the cumulative figure to 3,111,514 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his tweet said of the total new cases reported today, 99.65 per cent or 27,734 cases were in categories one and two.

“Only 97 cases or 0.35 per cent are in categories three, four and five,” he said.

Today’s tally saw an increase of over 5,000 cases from 22,133 cases recorded yesterday.

Last year, the highest figure of 24,599 cases was recorded on Oct 26. - Bernama