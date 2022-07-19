28 men charged for being members of organised crime group ‘Geng 08 GST’

KUALA KUBU BHARU: Twenty eight men were charged in the Sessions Court here with becoming members of an organised crime group known as “Geng 08 GST”.

They are P. Thanasegaran, 46, K. Saravanak Kumar, 36, S.Selvamogan, 44, N. Yogeswaran, 41, N.Ganesan, 43, R.Raja Kumar, 39, Aziz Latip Hasannar, 42, N.Chandran, 37, B.Vinot, 27, K.Selvam, 38 and P.Tachana Moorthy, 36.

Others are S.Vekneswaran, 36, M.Saravanan, 40, V.Elengo Van, 36, V. Thinagaran, 28, M.Eswaran, 33, S.Navin ,29, S.Kali Muthu, 44, B.Moganraj, 30, A.Poobalan, 29, N.Vijendran, 37, K.Punitharajan, 26, R.Devandran, 35, R.Vengateswaran,26, Tan Eng Sun, 22, P. Sathteswaran, 23, G.Gananathan, 23, and H. Arvind, 24.

No plea was recorded after the charge was read out before judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohammed Redza as they were all arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 which is under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

They were charged with becoming members of the organised crime group, “Geng 08 GST” at Tin Mine, Kalumpang, Hulu Selangor here, between January 2019 and June 23 this year.

The charge, framed under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code, carries an imprisonment for up to 20 years, if found guilty.

All of them were not allowed bail and taken to the Sungai Buloh Prison.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad, Ahmad Shafiq Hasim, Khairul Azreem Mamat and Yong Ching Hong.

The lawyers appearing for the accused are Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, Datuk R.Thinalan, Datuk David Gurupatham, J.M. Mark, K.Shalvin, Mohd Hanif Hassan, P.S. Doal and Mujahidah Almukimah Fakhfurazi.

The court set Aug 22 for mention. - Bernama