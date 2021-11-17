28 stations proposed for Ipoh LRT system

IPOH: A total of 28 stations will be built for the proposed Light Rail Transit (LRT) system in Ipoh City which will cover a distance of 58 kilometres (km).

According to the Draft Ipoh City Local Plan 2035 (Replacement) issued by the Ipoh City Council (MBI) on its website today, the proposed LRT system comprises two routes of 16 stations each, with four common stations or interchanges.

The Meru Raya-Ipoh-Batu Gajah route covers 30 km while the Bandar Sunway-Ipoh-Simpang Pulai sector stretches for 28 km with a service frequency of six minutes.

The stations for the first route are at Meru Raya, Jelapang, Manjoi, Silibin, Medan Kidd, main station, UTC Ipoh, Pasir Puteh, Pasir Pinji, Falim, Menglembu, Pengkalan, Station 18, Lahat, Batu Gajah Perdana and Batu Gajah.

The stations for the second route are at Bandar Sunway, Tambun, Ipoh Garden, Stadium, Hospital, Medan Raya, main station, Maju Rapat, Medan Gopeng, Gunung Rapat, Taman Chempaka, Ampang and Simpang Pulai.

According to the infographic issued by MBI, the LRT service will link major towns within the city and is expected to be a preferred mode of transport for local residents.

The LRT service, divided into two sectors of Ipoh east and Ipoh west, will indirectly contribute to economic growth and reduce traffic congestion in the city centre.

Yesterday, state Housing, Tourism and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi was reported as saying that for a start, the transport hub would be developed on a 60-hectare site near the Ipoh Railway Station.

Nolee Ashilin said apart from LRT, the integrated transport hub would be supported by rapid transit buses, trams and taxis to increase the mobility of local residents and tourists.

However, the cost of the project and construction period are still under study. — Bernama