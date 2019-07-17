281,527 road accidents recorded nationwide in first six months of this year

KUALA LUMPUR: The country recorded 281,527 road accidents within the first six months of this year, an increase of 2.5% compared to 274,556 for the same period last year.

Bukit Aman Investigation and Traffic Enforcement director Datuk Azisman Alias said the highest number of road accidents occurred in Selangor with 83,607 cases (29.7%), followed by Johor 41,161 cases (14.6%) and Kuala Lumpur with 36, 288 cases (12.9%), he said.

Selangor and Johor recorded the most number of fatalities at 482 followed by Perak at 302, he told a press conference in Bukit Aman, here yesterday. - Bernama