2,810 accidents, 21 deaths in Selangor during CNY Op Selamat

SHAH ALAM: A total of 2,810 road accidents and 21 fatalities were recorded by the Selangor Contingent Police, in conjunction with ‘Op Selamat 17’ implemented during the 2022 Chinese New Year (CNY) home exodus from Jan 28 till Feb 6.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said there was a decrease of 1,374 cases (down 32.8 per cent) from 4,184 accidents recorded during Op Selamat 16 during the 2020 CNY period.

Arjunaidi said out of 2,810 accidents, 1,629 occurred on city streets; 404 cases on highways; 362 cases on state roads; 219 cases on federal roads and the rest occurred on other roads.

As for fatalities, Arjunaidi said a total of 21 deaths were recorded in the operation where 19 of them involved motorcyclists.

“This number shows a decrease of one case from the operation in 2020, which saw 22 deaths recorded,“ he said in a statement.

Arjunaidi said police also issued 34,329 summonses involving six types of offences, namely exceeding the speed limit (33,252 summonses); non-compliance of traffic light signals (713); using communication devices while driving (304); cutting lanes (45) over-taking on the double line (eight) and driving in the emergency lane (seven),” he said.

He added that during the 10 days of the operation, no police report had been received regarding housebreaking incidents involving those who filled in the ‘Balik Kampung’ (returning to hometown) Form at the police station as well as through the ‘Volunteer Smartphone Patrol’ (VSP) application.

