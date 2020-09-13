282 PJ entertainment outlet patrons compounded for flouting RMCO

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 282 people at an entertainment outlet in Petaling Jaya were slapped with RM1,000 compound each on Saturday for violating the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faizal said in a statement today that during the 11.30 pm inspection of the premises in Tropicana Damansara, the owner of the outlet was also compounded for failing to limit the number of patrons and maintain physical distancing.

During the same inspection, police also arrested two foreign women, both aged 20, for overstaying and not possessing a valid pass to stay in Malaysia under Sections 15(1)(c) and 6(1)(c) respectively of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

On a separate matter, Nik Ezanee said four men and a woman, aged between 23 and 39, were detained for driving under the influence of alcohol during a two-day operation code named Op Alkohol on Friday (Sept 11) and Saturday (Sept 12).

“They are being investigated under Section 45(A)1 of the Road Transport Act 1987,“ he said.

Throughout the two-day operation, 564 vehicles were inspected and, apart from the five arrested, 48 road users were issued summonses for various traffic offences, including driving or riding without a valid licence. -Bernama