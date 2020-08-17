286 nabbed for violating RMCO yesterday

PETALING JAYA: The police yesterday nabbed 286 individuals for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said that out of the number, 44 people were remanded while 242 were issued compounds.

“213 were arrested for activities that did not adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Other violations included; failure to prepare entry registrations (34 individuals), operating premises over time (4 individuals), and not wearing face masks (35 individuals),” he told a press conference today.

Ismail Sabri said the arrests were part of the 64,802 inspections carried out yesterday by the police’s Compliance Operations Task Force to enforce the RMCO.

In addition to that, Ismail Sabri said the police conducted 53 roadblocks nationwide to curb the entry of illegal immigrants, and checked 19,355 vehicles.

Furthermore, checks on 362 individuals going through mandatory home quarantine found that all were compliant.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the Construction Industry Development Board found that all 10 sites checked yesterday were compliant with standard operating procedures (SOP).