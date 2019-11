KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 29,000 investigation papers involving commercial crime cases are still unsolved since 2005, said the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix).

He added that the number of the cases was terrifying and demonstrated as though the police failed to take action on the cases reported by the public

“Commercial Crime Investigations Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Zakaria Ahmad chaired a meeting to review the 55,000 dormant cases. Actually, those cases are from 2005 which includes over 7,800 cases filed on counterfeit money.

“Since June, the number of dormant cases had been drastically reduced,” he told reporters after launching the Commercial Crime Investigation Manual and Commercial CCID’s Investigative Directives Handbook at the Royal Malaysian Police College in Cheras, here today.

Abdul Hamid said there was a possibility that a large number of dormant cases was because of the frequent transfers of officers investigating the cases.

“Besides, police are reviewing if the reasons for the cases being dormant were due to misappropriation and negligence, laziness or if there was an agenda to protect (certain people),” he added.

Thus, Abdul Hamid also warned that every case filed would not be deemed as outdated and not easily discontinue their investigations. — Bernama