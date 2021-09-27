29/2021 MALAPURA Exercise continues to be empowered under new normal

LUMUT: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) continue their co-operation to ensure the 29/2021 Malaysia-Singapore (MALAPURA) Exercise continued to be empowered despite conducting training under the new normal.

The Western Command Fleet Headquarters, in a statement said, the 29th exercise which was held since September 20 ended today in the waters of the Straits of Melaka under the Field Training Exercise (FTX) concept to strengthen understanding and boost interoperability.

“Facing the pandemic, the exercise, which is into its fourth decade, was implemented virtually based on the new normal at the planning, opening and closing stages while several series of trainings at sea were implemented without contacts.

“On the overall, the exercise this time has succeeded in fulfilling the objectives set. RMN will continue its commitment to benefit from every opportunity to operate with RSN to ensure the safety of regional waters is assured,” said the statement.

According to the statement, among the series of trainings which were successfully realised at the exercise this time encompassed anti-aerial attack, surface target shooting, tactical manoeuvres and boat operations.

“The incident-free training clearly reflected the professionalism, capability and preparedness of the personnel of both navies,” it said.

The statement also mentioned that the navies of the two countries exhibited a solid commitment of understanding through the involvement of four assets from RMN, namely, KD Lekiu, KD Lekir, KD Handalan and a Super Lynx helicopter.

“The F/A 18D and Hawk aircraft from the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and Fast Combat Boats from RMN also took part in the exercise.

Meanwhile, RSN used four assets, namely, Republic of Singapore Ship (RSS) Stalwart, RSS Vigilance, RSS Vigour and the S-70B helicopter,” it said. — Bernama