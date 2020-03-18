29 Bersatu divisions directed to convene in April

KUALA LUMPUR: The remaining 29 of 189 Bersatu divisions which are eligible to meet but have yet to complete their meetings have been directed to do so from April 1 to 7, said Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya (pix).

In a statement today, he said the decision was made following the movement control order which was declared by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 16 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The decision was reached after discussions with the party’s chairman and election committee, he added.

He said this directive was subject to change based on further developments and announcements made by the government from time to time.

“The party election committee should take appropriate precautionary measures to curb the outbreak while conducting the remaining meetings for the divisions involved. This announcement is effective immediately,” he said.

The nationwide movement control order is in effect from today until March 31. - Bernama