BUKIT MERTAJAM: Some hid in cupboards and under the bed while others scaled windows and ceilings but they still failed to escape an immigration department dragnet at the flats in Taman Pelangi, Juru, and Taman Kebun Sireh here yesterday.

Penang Immigration Department director Muhamad Husni Mahmud said 161 foreigners were inspected in the house-to-house operation, which began at about 10pm.

He said 29 people, aged between two months and 45 years, were arrested for not having valid travel documents.

“We conducted the operation following public complaints on the presence of an increasing number of foreigners in the two places. They did not seem to be deterred by several raids which were conducted in the past,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the suspects comprised 16 males and 13 females from Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Myanmar, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Muhammad Husni said the foreigners were working as factory workers and shop assistants and were renting the premises for between RM1,200 and RM2,000 a month. — Bernama