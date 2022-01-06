29 men including drug pusher nabbed in oil palm plantation

BANTING: Twenty-nine 29 drug addicts including a Bangladeshi national were apprehended under police Ops Sarang at an oil palm plantation in Jalan Klang-Banting, Sri Cheeding, Jenjarom near here yesterday.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh said all the men were held following the arrest of a drug pusher in his 30’s at the plantation.

“After the capturing the drug pusher, police waited to nab his customers who came to get their fix in the estate and in all 28 drug addicts including a Bangladeshi were taken into custody on the same day,” he said in a media conference today.

He said screening tests showed all suspects who are unemployed including the pusher were positive for an opiate drug and they all have past drug-related records.

Apart from that, police also seized 25.4 grams of drugs valued at RM500 and RM350 cash was recovered believed to be drug proceeds.

He said all the suspects aged between 20 and 50 were remanded for four to seven days for further investigations.

He added that the case was investigated under Section 39B, Section 12 (2), and Section 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, he said on Tuesday, Kuala Langat police apprehended five suspects believed to be active in house robbery and burglary in the past three months.

“Police believed with the arrests of the suspects aged between 18 and 30, we have succeeded in solving at least 10 cases of robberies and 10 cases of burglaries around Banting, Kuala Selangor and Klang,” he said.

He said all the suspects who were also found to have past criminal and drug records would be remanded for six days under Section 394 of the Penal Code. - Bernama