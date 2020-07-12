29 people arrested over MCO violations

PETALING JAYA: The police have arrested 29 individuals for disobeying the Movement Control Order (MCO) orders as of today (12 July). From that number, 8 people were remanded while 21 people were issued compounds.

“Some of the MCO violations include activities conducted within a pub/night club (3 individuals), activities involving a large crowd which makes social distancing difficult (13 individuals) and violation of standard operating procedure (13 individuals),“ said Senior Minister (Defense) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a statement today.

Besides that, as of yesterday (11 July), as many as 1,000 Malaysians have returned to their home soil through the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and klia2 from Iran, Indonesia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Qatar, Myanmar, Ausralia, Holland, India, South Korea and Japan.

“From that number, 998 were ordered to undergo mandatory quarantine at their home, while two individuals were brought to the hospital,“ he said.

He also said the police have conducted monitoring of 1,230 individuals who are obeying home quarantine SOPs and found that they all abide by it.

Ismail Sabri also said that the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has conducted checks on 9 construction sites as of yesterday (11 July) an d found that all 9 sites follow the SOP.

“Besides that, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry enforcement have conducted monitoring and checks on 12 types of supply and found that the necessities are enough and could accommodate the needs of the people,“ he said.