290 drums of chemicals found dumped on Sungai Klang banks

SHAH ALAM: Two hundred and ninety drums containing chemicals were found dumped by irresponsible quarters on the banks of Sungai Klang in Kampung Kandan Dalam, Puchong on Tuesday.

State Environment, Green Technology, Science, Technology and Innovation and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said investigations found the chemical was glycerin, a substance used in the food industry.

“The chemical is not hazardous and is classified as non-reactive and hygroscopic. The Department of Environment (DOE) had taken samples from all drums containing chemicals for further investigations.

“There are 300 blue drums found in the area but only 290 still contain chemicals while another 10 were empty as the content may have been thrown into the river.

“Work to clean up the area is still going on by an appointed contractor and it is expected to be completed today or tomorrow,” he said when met by reporters at the lobby of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly, here today.

Hee added that the investigations was conducted by the government to identify the company responsible for dumping the drums of chemicals in the area.

“We believe the act is by a contractor appointed to dispose of the chemicals. They took the easy way out by dumping them in an area near the river,” he added. - Bernama