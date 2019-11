SHAH ALAM: A total of 293 students have received sponsorships from Lembaga Zakat Selangor (LZS) amounting to RM29.7 million to further their studies in West Asia and the Middle East.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said LZS also provided various other education assistance to students pursuing their studies abroad.

“From the 293 students, 173 of them have pursued their studies in Egypt.

The sponsorships are given to 50 students per year with an annual allocation of RM4 million,“ he said at the state assembly sitting here today.

He said this in response to a question from Zawawi Ahmad Mughni (PKR-Sungai Kandis) who wanted to know whether LZS had provided assistance to students pursuing education overseas.

Amirudin said students, whose family monthly income of not more than RM7,000 would be given priority to receive the education assistance which was given out on a one-off basis.

He said LZS also provided education development assistance to Islamic institutions and agencies overseas which had forged cooperation with the Selangor Islamic Religious Council, the Selangor Islamic Religious Department and LZS. — Bernama