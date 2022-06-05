295 Malaysian haj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

MADINAH: The first batch of 295 Malaysian haj pilgrims arrived at the Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport at about 9.30 pm Malaysian time yesterday.

They were then taken to the Anwar Al Madinah Movenpick Hotel located next to the grounds of An Nabawi Mosque where they were greeted by haj consul Mohammad Saimi Mat Som, consul at the office of Consulate General of Malaysia in Jeddah Farah Syafina Bahari and head of chancery Muhammad Hafiz Bahar.

“We would like to express our appreciation and gratitude to the leadership of the Saudi Arabian government, especially to the Custodians of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohamad Salman, for the decision to open the haj pilgrimage to foreign participation.

“We also want to thank the Ministry of Haj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, Foreign Ministry, Syarikat Adila and local authorities as well as the Malaysian Embassy in Saudi Arabia,” Muhammad Saimi told reporters here.

He also advised the Malaysian pilgrims to stay healthy and hoped they will be able to perform their haj well.

A total of 14,306 Malaysian pilgrims will perform haj this year, and they are scheduled to arrive in Madinah and Makkah in stages beginning today. - Bernama