KUCHING: Yayasan Petronas, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Petronas, has given out iPads with data connectivity to 2,996 underprivileged students from 16 secondary schools in Sarawak as part of a nationwide initiative to facilitate better access to online learning.

In a statement today, Yayasan Petronas said the recipients were from SMK Sematan, SMK Bau, SMK Penrissen, SMK Gedong, SMK Engkilili, SMK St Anthony, SMK Bandar Sarikei, SMK Julau, SMK Julau No.2, SMK Bandar Bintangor, SMK Agama Igan, SMK Three Rivers, SMK Baru Bintulu, SMK Sebauh, SMK Pujut and SMK Trusan.

“The devices were distributed to them through the district education offices in Lundu, Bau, Padawan, Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Sarikei, Julau, Meradong, Dalat, Mukah, Bintulu, Tatau/Sebauh, Miri and Lawas from June 28 to July 6,” it said.

The contribution was part of Yayasan Petronas commitment to Cerdik, a pioneering CSR initiative by Government-linked companies (GLCs) and Government-linked investment companies (GLICs).

Cerdik is aimed at supporting lower-income families to better adjust to the new normal of online lessons, e-learning and other forms of remote teaching.

Petronas Sarawak general manager Zulaihi M Mantali said they wanted to provide equitable access to quality education for students so that no one would be left behind in the pursuit of academic excellence.

“With these contributions, we hope that more students, especially those from underprivileged and rural communities will have better access to online lessons, especially when the country is under lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Since May this year, Yayasan Petronas has distributed 12,000 iPads and supporting devices worth RM30 million to 81 schools in 69 districts nationwide. Designed to support students’ learning requirements for three academic years, the devices come with free data services, maintenance, technical support and warranty.

Working in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Finance and Yayasan Hasanah as well as GLC and GLIC partners, Yayasan Petronas prioritises schools with a high percentage of students from underprivileged households. — Bernama