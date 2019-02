ARAU: The Second Infantry Division is willing to modify control operations and strategies at the border areas when the Malaysia-Thailand borders open for 24 hours as part of a three-month trial period starting from April 1.

Division commander, Major General Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad said that all this while border control was usually done 24 hours a day, but the control strategy needed to be evaluated based on the pattern and form of the threat when the border gate is opened for 24 hours.

“Traditionally, border issues are, namely smuggling of commodities, prohibited controlled goods and human beings. We have no problems with the security controls because the challenges remain the same,” Mardzuki told Bernama, yesterday.

He was appointed Commander of the 2nd Infantry Division on Nov 9, after paying a courtesy call on Raja Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail at Istana Arau’s Blue Room, here.

Also in attendance was Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail. Also present was the Commander of the 30th Infantry Brigade, Brig-Gen Hashim Aman Shah.

The Second Infantry Division is responsible for the safety and security of the region in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Terengganu and Kelantan.

Operations area in Perlis to Bukit Kayu Hitam in Kedah was the responsibility of the police, while the other areas were under military responsibility, Mardzuki said. — Bernama