TAIPING: A total of 3,808 food outlets in Perak are yet to put up “no smoking’ notices on their premises from the time the smoking ban was imposed on Jan 1 until Jan 11 (Friday).

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said that it was found that the eateries had failed to display such notices or signages after inspections were carried out by Health Ministry enforcement officers on 6,265 premises in the state over the last 11 days.

He said, that out of the 4,185 warning notices issued during the inspections, 86 individuals were found to have been smoking during the “educational enforcement” period.

“We will continue enforcement at all food premises so that the public will adhere to the smoking ban.

“We hope they (people) quit smoking, if not, they should smoke less in front of others or smoke in an open space,” he told a news conference after a check on the 24-hour open market here today.

Lee said that premises that were found to have failed to put up the no-smoking notices would be subjected to a RM3,000 fine or a jail term of not more than six years, upon conviction.

He said that owners of eateries who fail to ensure that patrons do not smoke at their premises, will be fined a maximum of RM5,000 or a jail term not exceeding one year.

Speaking on other matters, Lee said he received an apology from a man who had used abusive language on him, a video of which went viral on social media.

“I regard the case as settled as the man had met me this morning,” said Lee.

“We accept whatever criticisms from the people, but it is important not to challenge the law in the country as that will result in action (being taken). We have a platform to explain to the people why we have implemented this smoking ban,” he said.

In the two-minute video, the 67-year-old man, known as Chua, was annoyed with the smoking ban at a non-air-conditioned eating outlet.

He had voiced his anger to Lee in the Hokkien dialect and later apologised to the deputy minister claiming that he was drunk. — Bernama