3 babies among 46 detained by immigration in Bentong

KUANTAN: Three babies, aged between 10 days and three months, were among 46 Indonesians detained in a Pahang Immigration Department raid on an illegal settlement in Kampung Semaut, Bentong, about 190 km from here, today.

Pahang Immigration Department director Muhammad Hatta Kassim said 19 men and 22 women, aged 20 to 50, and two boys, aged four and seven, were also rounded up.

“The three-hour operation began at 9am, with 90 houses in Kampung Semaut inspected after the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in the area ended yesterday,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Muhammad Hatta said those detained where suspected to have committed offences under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not possessing identification documents and Section 15(1)(c) of the same act for overstaying.

All the suspects underwent Covid-19 screenings before being taken to the Kemayan Immigration Detention Depot, Bera for further action.

Muhammad Hatta said the land owner where the illegal settlement was located will be investigated under Section 55E of the same act for allowing illegal immigrants to stay there.-Bernama